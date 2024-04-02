Trust Fintech IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, steps to check status
Trust Fintech IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Investors can check allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd webpage. Refund procedure for unsuccessful applicants starts on Wednesday. Trust Fintech IPO listing on Thursday, April 4 on NSE SME.
Trust Fintech IPO allotment date: Trust Fintech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 2). On the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd webpage, the Trust Fintech IPO registrar, investors who applied for the issue may check the Trust Fintech IPO allotment status.
