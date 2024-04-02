Trust Fintech IPO allotment date: Trust Fintech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, April 2). On the Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd webpage, the Trust Fintech IPO registrar, investors who applied for the issue may check the Trust Fintech IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis of allotment allows investors to know if and how many shares they have been allocated. In the IPO allotment status, the number of shares allocated is also revealed. For applicants who failed to receive shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares of individuals that are allocated will be received in their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Wednesday, April 3. Once today's allotment is finalized, the refund procedure will likewise start on Wednesday.

Trust Fintech IPO listing date is fixed for Thursday, April 4 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Trust Fintech IPO, you can do a Trust Fintech IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Trust Fintech IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Trust Fintech IPO" in company name section.

Step 3 Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4 Click at 'Search'

You can check out your Trust Fintech IPO on your phone or on the PC.

Trust Fintech IPO GMP today Trust Fintech IPO GMP or grey market premium is +61. This indicates Trust Fintech share price were trading at a premium of ₹61 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Trust Fintech share price is ₹162 apiece, which is 60.4% higher than the IPO price of ₹101.

Today's IPO GMP indicates higher and anticipates a strong listing based on the activity of the grey market during the past 51 sessions. Investorgain.com analyses show that the highest GMP is ₹61 and the lowest is ₹0.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Trust Fintech IPO details Trust Fintech IPO, which is worth ₹63.45 crore, is made up of fresh issue of 6,282,000 equity shares, of a face value of ₹10.

The following goals will be followed by the firm with the net fresh issue proceeds: setting up an extra development facility, installing fit outs, and interior design work in Nagpur, Maharashtra; Investment in acquiring hardware and upgrading IT infra; funding of spending connected to improvement, maintenance and updating current Product; to meet the Global & Domestic Business Development, Sales and Marketing expenditures for the organisation; and general corporate expenses.

The Trust Fintech IPO's book running lead manager is Corporate Capitalventures Pvt Ltd, and the issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The market maker for Trust Fintech IPO is Ss Corporate Securities.

