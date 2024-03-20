Trust Fintech IPO: Check issue size, price band, key dates, more
Trust Fintech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹101 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Trust Fintech IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, and close on Thursday, March 28. Trust Fintech IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Bids may be placed for 1,200 equity shares as a minimum, and subsequently in multiples of 1,200 equity shares.
