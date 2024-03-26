Trust Fintech IPO: SME issue subscribed 3.34 times on day 1; check subscription status, GMP, other details
Trust Fintech IPO: The SME issue was subscribed 3.34 times on the first day of subscription with the portion reserved for retail investors booked the highest.
Trust Fintech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Trust Fintech opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The SME IPO was subscribed 3.34 times by the end of the first day. The issue will remain open for subscription till Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started