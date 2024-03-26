Trust Fintech IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Trust Fintech opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. The SME IPO was subscribed 3.34 times by the end of the first day. The issue will remain open for subscription till Thursday, March 28, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nagpur-based company has reserved a total of 20.88 lakh equity shares or 33.24 per cent to retail investors, 18.99 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 14.25 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) in the issue. 3.18 lakh equity shares are also set aside for market makers.

Trust Fintech IPO Subscription Status: Trust Fintech IPO was subscribed 3.34 times on the first day of bidding. The SME IPO received 1,39,51,200 share application against offered 41,76,000 shares on Tuesday. On the first day of issue, retail investors bid the highest as the portion reserved for them was booked 5.51 times.

The retail portion received 1,14,96,000 shares against 20,88,000 shares offered. The portion reserved for NIIs was subscribed 2.74 times, while QIBs did not subscribe to the issue on the first day, according to stock exchange data.

Trust Fintech IPO Details: The SME IPO consist of a fresh issue of 62,82,000 equity shares having a face value of ₹10. The company hopes to raise about ₹63.45 crore (at upper band) from the offering. Trust Fintech IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹95 to ₹101 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

The issue's registrar is Bigshare Services Private Limited, while Corporate Capital Ventures is the book running lead manager. Trust Fintech IPO lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Bids may be placed for 1,200 equity shares as a minimum, and subsequently in multiples of 1,200 equity shares. The floor price is 9.50 times of the face value and the cap price is 10.1 times of the face value of the equity shares.

Tentatively, Trust Fintech IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, April 1, and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, April 2, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Trust Fintech share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, April 3.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to finance its global and domestic business development, sales and marketing costs, and general corporate expenses. Additionally, the company plans to establish a new development facility at Mihan SEZ in Nagpur, purchase hardware and upgrade IT infrastructure, and improve, maintain, and upgrade existing products.

Trust Fintech Company Details: The company offers offshore IT services, Fintech software solutions, ERP implementation, SAP B1 development, and customised software solutions development for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, which concluded on September 30, 2023, the company posted revenue of ₹18.82 crore and profit (PAT) of ₹7.27 crore. Its FY2022–2023 revenue was ₹22.54 crore, while its PAT was ₹4.02 crore.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Network People Services Technologies Limited (with a P/E of 17.18), and Veefin Solutions Limited (with a P/E of 220.95).

Trust Fintech IPO GMP: Trust Fintech IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹45, which meant shares were trading at premium of 44.55 per cent at an estimated listing price of ₹145, over their issue price of ₹101 in the grey market according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

