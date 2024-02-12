Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge to launch IPO
The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of 62,82,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.
Fintech solutions provider Trust Fintech Limited said on Monday that it has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of 62,82,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.
