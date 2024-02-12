 Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge to launch IPO | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 -2.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.85 -2.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 707.90 -2.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.40 2.26%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge to launch IPO
Back Back

Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge to launch IPO

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of 62,82,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹10.

Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge (Pixabay)Premium
Trust Fintech Limited files draft papers with NSE Emerge (Pixabay)

Fintech solutions provider Trust Fintech Limited said on Monday that it has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with NSE Emerge. The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of 62,82,000 equity shares, each with a face value of 10.

According to the DRHP, the company intends to utilise net proceeds from the IPO to establish a new development facility at Mihan SEZ in Nagpur, to procure hardware and upgrade IT infrastructure; to enhance, maintain, upgrade existing products, to fund its global and domestic business development,  sales, marketing and general corporate expenses.

Also read: Interiors and More IPO announces price band at 216-227 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more

The company has designated Corporate Capital Ventures as  Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the Registrar. Trust  Fintech is from the MSMEx SME IPO Cohort program. 

The Nagpur-headquartered company provides Core Banking SaaS Products and Fintech Software  Solutions around ERP Implementation and Customized Software Solutions Development, SAP B1 and  Offshore IT services for the BFSI sector. 

Trust Fintech has been aggressively expanding its business operations in India and abroad by adapting  to the ever-changing regulatory compliances of the global BFSI sector. The company operates through  its offices in Nagpur, Pune and Mumbai. The company is planning to increase its workforce from the  existing 263 employees to 1000 people within the next three years. 

Also read: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO: Check issue dates, price band, GMP, among 10 key things to know

As per the restated financial statements, Trust Fintech posted a total revenue of 18.83 crore and  earned a profit (PAT) of 7.27 crore during the first half of the current fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2023, compared to a total revenue of 22.70 crore, with a profit (PAT) of 4.02  crore in FY2022-23. 

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App