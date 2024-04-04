Trust Fintech share price makes strong debut; lists with 42% premium at ₹143.25 apiece on NSE SME
Trust Fintech shares were listed at ₹143.25 apiece as against its issue price of ₹101 per share.
Trust Fintech share price made a strong stock market debut on Thursday as the stock was listed with a premium of 41.83% on NSE SME. Trust Fintech shares were listed at ₹143.25 apiece as against its issue price of ₹101 per share.
