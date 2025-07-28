TSC India IPO allotment likely today: Latest GMP and steps to check status

TSC India IPO allotment status: The issue closed with a subscription rate of 73.21 times. The offer price ranged from 68 to 70 per share, with a grey market premium of 12. Investors can check allotment status online through NSE SME or Bigshare Services.

TSC India IPO allotment status: The initial public offering (IPO) of TSC India, a travel management company, closed for subscription last week, bringing investor focus on its allotment status.

TSC India IPO ran for subscription from July 23 to July 25. It garnered stellar subscription numbers with the grey market premium (GMP) firming up in last few days.

TSC India IPO subscription status stood at 73.21 times as of the third day of the bidding process on Friday. The retail portion was subscribed 66.47 times, the NII portion 133.17 times and the QIB quota 40.03 times.

The 25.89 crore IPO was entirely a fresh sale of 36.98 lakh shares. The issue was priced in the range of 68 to 70 per share. The minimum lot size for the TSC India IPO was 2000 shares.

TSC India IPO Allotment Status

After the closure of the issue, investors are now interested in checking the TSC India IPO allotment. Investors can check the IPO allotment status online on the website of the exchange (NSE SME) or the registrar (Bigshare Services).

Steps to check TSC India IPO Allotment on NSE website

⦁ Head to the NSE website using this link: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

⦁ Select Equity & SME IPO bid details

⦁ Select TSC from the dropdown

⦁ Enter PAN and Application Number

⦁ Hit on Submit

Steps to check TSC India IPO Allotment on Bigshare Services

⦁ Head to the Bigshare Services' website using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

⦁ Select any of the servers

⦁ From the Company dropdown, pick TSC India

⦁ From the Selection Type dropdown select PAN Number, Application Number or Beneficiary ID

⦁ Enter details pertaining to the option selected

⦁ Enter Captcha

⦁ Hit Search

TSC India IPO GMP

TSC India IPO GMP today is 12. The current GMP is higher than 0 the company was commanding a few days ago. The latest GMP and the issue price of 70 signal a listing pop of 17% for the TSC India shares as the stock could debut at 82 apiece.

Grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay more than the issue price. Investors should not base their decision solely on the GMP but rather check the company's fundamentals and consider their risk appetite.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

