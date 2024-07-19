Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment date: Tunwal E-Motors IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, July 19). Investors who applied for the issue can check the Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment status by going to the website of the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Investors can evaluate the basis of allocation to find out if and how many shares they have been assigned. The number of shares that were granted is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. For individuals who did not get shares, the refund process will begin. The allotted shares will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who did not get shares will begin receiving their refunds on Monday, July 22. On the same day, those who were assigned will get their shares in their demat accounts.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, July 23.

If you have applied for the Tunwal E-Motors IPO, you can check your Tunwal E-Motors IPO allotment status today on the website of the Tunwal E-Motors IPO registrar, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd - https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

Step 1 Click the link provided above to visit Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, Tunwal E-Motors' IPO registrant.

Step 2 Select the initial public offering (IPO) from Dropbox; the name won't show up until the allocation process is finished.

Step 3 Select the PAN, Demat Account, or Application No. to view the status.

You may check the allocation status of the IPO with these IDs.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN): By first using your mapped PAN number, you may check the progress of your application. After selecting your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN from the drop-down menu, enter it. Once you have entered the PAN, click "Submit".

Application number or CAF number: You may view the allocation status by providing your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" after inputting the application or CAF number. A document acknowledging receipt of your IPO application was emailed to you. Complete the application as it appears on that page. Following that, you may examine the information of the shares you were awarded in the IPO by clicking "Submit".

Beneficiary ID: You may also use the beneficiary ID that is connected to your demat account. The client ID and depository participant (DP) ID must then be combined into a single string. Whereas the CDSL string is numerical, the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Please enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP are shown on both the statement of account and the online DP statement. Next, click "Submit".

Step 4 The number of allotted Tunwal E-Motors IPO shares as well as the IPO status will be displayed on the screen.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscription status Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscription status was 12.31 times, on day 3.

The retail portion was subscribed 16.64 times, and NII portion was booked 7.61 times.

The company has received bids for 22,92,36,000 shares against 1,86,20,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO subscription status was 2.00 times, on day 1, and the issue was booked 3.18 times on the second bidding day.

Tunwal E-Motors IPO GMP today Tunwal E-Motors IPO GMP is +5. This indicates Tunwal E-Motors share price were trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tunwal E-Motors share price was indicated at ₹64 apiece, which is 8.47% higher than the IPO price of ₹59.

Today's IPO GMP points lower and is expected to decline further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 10 sessions. Analysts at investorgain.com estimate that the lowest GMP is ₹5 and the maximum GMP is ₹25.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.