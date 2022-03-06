Turn off the lights: The IPO party is over

In the long-term, the new age startups are supposed to benefit from the network effect. The humble telephone is by far the best example of it. The more the number of people who used the telephone, the more the number of people who wanted to own one. WhatsApp, Facebook, Uber, etc., are other great examples. In fact, thanks to the internet and the network effect, all these new age startups are platforms. Platforms are not in the business of producing goods but they are marketplaces which allow other businesses to sell their goods. So, once many consumers decide to order food from Zomato, it makes sense for restaurants to be on it as well. Once people start buying insurance online from Policybazaar, it makes sense for insurance companies to sell their policies on it.