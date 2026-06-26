Turtlemint Fintech IPO listing date on 29 June: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Turtlemint Fintech IPO listing is scheduled on 29 June, after a subscription period from 19 to 23 June. The IPO received strong demand, particularly from retail investors. The share price is fixed between 144-152, with a total offering value of up to 660.72 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published26 Jun 2026, 11:14 AM IST
Turtlemint Fintech IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, 29 June.
Turtlemint Fintech IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, 29 June.(Company Website)

Turtlemint Fintech IPO listing date has been scheduled for Monday, 29 June. Turtlemint Fintech IPO allotment was finalised on Wednesday, 24 June . For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts took place on Thursday, 25 June. The refund process for those who have not yet received their shares was completed on Thursday itself.

The company launched its IPO for subscription from Friday, 19 June to Tuesday, 23 June. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from retail investors who subscribed 1.07 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 52%.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed a subscription rate of 1.59 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Turtlemint IPO subscription status stood at 1.20 times, as reported by the BSE.

Turtlemint IPO has reserved 75% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, 15% for NII, and 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Turtlemint IPO price band was fixed at 144-152 per share.

Also Read | Turtlemint Fintech IPO sees muted response on opening day, subscribed 0.46 times

Turtlemint IPO GMP today

Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP is 0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of 152 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Based on grey market activity over the past 12 sessions, the GMP for today’s IPO is declining and is expected to decrease further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is 0.00 and the highest is 6.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Turtlemint IPO to open on June 19: Price band, issue size, and other details rev

Turtlemint Fintech IPO details

The Turtlemint IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 660.72 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.46 crore equity shares valued at around 221.95 crore by existing shareholders.

The OFS includes partial stake sales by promoters Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai and Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi, as well as by investors such as Kunal Shah, Nexus Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and GGV Capital.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its technology infrastructure by investing in cloud and server capabilities, fund employee costs for its technology and product teams, and enhance brand-building and marketing initiatives.

Turtlemint will also utilise a portion of the proceeds for lease-related payments for properties occupied by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIB. In addition, it plans to infuse capital into TIB to meet working capital requirements and pursue strategic acquisitions to drive inorganic growth.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Also Read | Advit Jewels IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Here's how to check status

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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