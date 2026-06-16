Turtlemint Fintech IPO to open on June 19: Price band, issue size, and other details revealed; check IPO GMP

Turtlemint Fintech IPO: Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 19, 2026, with the issue scheduled to remain open for subscription until June 23, 2026. The company has fixed the price band at ₹144-152 per equity share, with a face value of Re 1 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the total IPO size is estimated at around ₹883 crore, while at the lower end it stands at approximately ₹871 crore. Following the issue, Turtlemint is expected to command an implied market capitalisation of between ₹4,310 crore and ₹4,513 crore.

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The anchor investor bidding process will take place a day earlier on June 18.

Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP Grey Market Premium for Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO has not started yet. Currently, the IPO GMP stands at ₹0, which implies an estimated listing price of ₹162, same as issue price.

Turtlemint Fintech IPO Details IPO Offer Structure: The public issue comprises a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹660.72 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1,46,01,846 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Promoters selling: As part of the OFS, promoters Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai and Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavansh, along with several existing investors, will divest a portion of their holdings in the company. The selling shareholders include Kunal Shah, Vistra (ITCL) India Ltd – Trustee of Blume Ventures Fund IX, Nexus Ventures VI Holdings LLC, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Jungle Ventures III Investment Holding, Nexus Ventures IV, GGV VII Investments and Catalyst Trusteeship Limited – Trustee of Blume Ventures (Opportunities) Fund IIA.

Lot Size: Investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Based on the upper price band of ₹152 per share, retail investors will be required to invest at least ₹14,896 for one lot comprising 98 shares.

Key Dates: The company's shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE. As per the tentative schedule, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on or around June 24, 2026. Refunds or unblocking of funds are likely to commence on June 25, while successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on the same day. The listing of Turtlemint shares on the stock exchanges is scheduled for on or about June 29, 2026.

IPO Objectives: The company intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its technology infrastructure and support future growth initiatives. The funds will be deployed towards cloud and server infrastructure expenses, salary costs for product development and technology teams, marketing and brand-building activities, and lease payment obligations.

A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its wholly-owned subsidiary, TIB, to meet working capital requirements. Additionally, the company plans to use the funds to pursue inorganic growth opportunities through potential acquisitions that are yet to be identified, along with meeting general corporate purposes.

IPO Reservations: Non-institutional investors will receive 15% of the offer. Retail investors have been allocated 10% of the offer. Meanwhile, Qualified institutional buyers have been allotted 75% of the issue size.

Book-running lead managers: ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the registrar.

About the company Turtlemint operates a technology-driven insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors and insurance companies through a digital ecosystem. The platform enables users to compare and purchase a wide range of insurance products, including life, health and motor insurance policies.

According to the Redseer Report, the company has significantly outperformed the growth of the broader retail insurance market in terms of gross direct premium income (GDPI). Beyond insurance, Turtlemint has expanded its offerings to include other financial products such as mutual funds and personal loans, providing customers with a broader suite of financial solutions through a single platform.