Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Day 3: Should you subscribe as issue ends today? Check GMP, review, other key details

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of insurance distribution platform Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Ltd has entered its third and the last day of bidding process, and has generated muted response from investors so far.

The mainboard IPO opened for public subscription on June 19, Friday, and will close today, June 23, Tuesday. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO allotment date is likely June 24, Wednesday, while the IPO listing date is June 29, Monday. Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹144 to ₹152 per share, and the IPO lot size is 98 shares. The minimum investment amount required by an individual investor is ₹14,896.

At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise ₹882.67 crore from the book-building issue, which is a combination of fresh issue of 4.35 crore equity shares worth ₹660.72 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.46 crore equity shares amounting to ₹221.95 crore.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO registrar.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO Subscription Status Turtlemint Fintech IPO has been subscribed 52% in total so far till 10:03 AM on June 23, the third and the last day of the bidding process.

Advertisement

The public issue is booked 63% in the Retail Individual Investors category, and 5% in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category received 73% subscription so far.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP Today Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares are commanding muted grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Turtlemint Fintech IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their IPO price.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹154 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.32% to the issue price of ₹152 per share.

Advertisement

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: Should You Subscribe? Turtlemint Fintech Solutions remains loss-making across all reported profit and loss levels, making the Price-to-Revenue (P/R) ratio the most relevant valuation metric for assessing the IPO.

At the upper end of the price band of ₹152 per share, the IPO is valued at 6.4x FY25 proforma revenue, which is expected to moderate to 3.8x based on DRChoksey FinServ’s FY28 estimated revenue of ₹1,166 crore.

The company’s only listed Indian peer, PB Fintech Ltd., currently trades at 15.3x FY25 trailing Price-to-Revenue, commands a market capitalisation of ₹76,076 crore, is profitable, nearly seven times larger in scale, and benefits from a more diversified product mix.

“At 6.4x trailing revenue, Turtlemint is being offered at a 58% discount to PB Fintech, providing investors an attractive entry point. At the IPO price band of ₹144-152, the company is expected to list at a market capitalisation of ₹4,275-4,476 crore. Based on our FY28 estimates of revenue of ₹1,166 crore, PAT of ₹115 crore and EPS of ₹3.91, the stock is valued at 3.8x forward Price-to-Revenue and 38.9x forward P/E at ₹152. We recommend subscribing to the issue for listing gains,” DRChoksey FinServ said.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jio Platforms flags talent retention as a key risk to IPO success

According to the brokerage, the valuation discount to PB Fintech and the lack of any other listed play on India’s PoSP-led insurance distribution opportunity are likely to support strong investor demand at the time of listing. However, the long-term case requires two consecutive quarters of declining partner acquisition cost ratios and crosssell revenue meaningfully above the current 1-2% of consolidated revenue before the FY28E profitability assumptions become defensible.

Meanwhile, SMIFS Ltd. has also recommended a ‘Subscribe’ rating on the IPO from a long-term perspective, driven by PoSP network expansion, rising insurance penetration, improving advisor productivity, financial product cross-selling, AI-led scalability, deeper insurer partnerships and regulatory growth opportunities.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.