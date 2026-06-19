Turtlemint IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, issue details. Should you apply or not?

Turtlemint IPO will open for subscription on 19 June and close on 23 June. The insurtech company's public issue is priced in the range of ₹144-152 per share, valuing the company at more than ₹4,500 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Ahead of the launch, Turtlemint IPO anchor allocation garnered strong institutional interest, with the company raising ₹397.20 crore from anchor investors on 18 June.

According to a BSE circular, Turtlemint allotted 2.61 crore equity shares to 32 anchor investors at ₹152 apiece, the upper end of the price band. Key participants in the anchor book included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Amansa Holdings, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance, Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Axis Max Life Insurance.

Founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai, Turtlemint operates a technology-driven insurance distribution platform that helps customers purchase and manage insurance products through a network of advisors. The company claims to have sold nearly 1.6 crore policies through more than five lakh advisors and facilitated claims worth over ₹90 crore for more than 1.2 crore customers.

The company's technology platform enables financial advisors to match customers with suitable insurance products in real time, improving efficiency and expanding insurance penetration.

As per the Turtlemint IPO details, 75% of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10% for retail investors.

The company had filed its Turtlemint IPO DRHP under the confidential filing route in September last year and received SEBI's approval in December to proceed with the offering.

The shares are scheduled to list on the stock exchanges on 29 June.

Turtlemint's market debut comes nearly five years after insurance marketplace PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, raised ₹5,710 crore through its IPO in November 2021.

Also Read | Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

Turtlemint IPO GMP today Turtlemint IPO GMP today is +2.25. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Turtlemint share was ₹154.25 apiece, which is 1.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹152.

Based on grey market activity over the past five sessions, the current GMP ( ₹2.25) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹6, according to analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Turtlemint IPO review Brokerages have offered mixed views on the Turtlemint IPO, with some highlighting the company's leadership in insurance distribution and long-term growth potential, while others have raised concerns over valuations and profitability.

SMIFS has recommended subscribing to the issue over the long term. The brokerage believes Turtlemint is well-positioned to benefit from India's underpenetrated insurance market through its extensive distribution network of more than 5.07 lakh certified PoSPs and 6.32 lakh digital partners. The company derives over 75% of its platform premium from B30+ markets, underscoring its strong presence beyond major urban centres.

According to SMIFS, Turtlemint's partnerships with 45 insurance companies, improving advisor economics and strong retention metrics support its scalability. The brokerage noted that advisor earnings for the FY20 cohort grew 2.8 times by FY25, while two-year retention stood at 69.5%. Expansion into adjacent segments, such as mutual fund distribution(where it manages assets worth ₹12.8 billion) and loan distribution, along with AI-led automation and opportunities under the Managing General Agent (MGA) framework, could provide additional growth drivers. The brokerage expects future growth to be supported by rising insurance penetration, network expansion, cross-selling opportunities and deeper insurer partnerships.

In contrast, Swastika Investmart has adopted a more cautious stance on the IPO. The brokerage highlighted that Turtlemint remains a loss-making company with a negative return on net worth (RoNW) of 47.29%, offering limited profitability comfort to investors.

Swastika also pointed to the company's relatively rich valuation of around 6.8 times FY25 revenue, despite continued losses. It noted that Turtlemint's business remains highly dependent on regulatory developments and has witnessed significant revenue volatility, including an 81% year-on-year decline in FY24, making future growth projections less predictable.

Another concern flagged by the brokerage is the company's heavy reliance on digital partner payouts, which account for nearly 70-77% of total expenses. As a result, profitability remains dependent on achieving greater scale rather than existing financial fundamentals. Swastika believes the issue may be suitable only for long-term investors with a high-risk appetite who are willing to bet on Turtlemint's market leadership and future growth potential, rather than those seeking near-term listing gains.

Turtlemint IPO details The Turtlemint IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹660.72 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.46 crore equity shares aggregating approximately ₹221.95 crore by existing shareholders.

Under the OFS portion, promoters Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai and Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi will pare their holdings, alongside several marquee investors including Kunal Shah, Nexus Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and GGV Capital.

The company intends to deploy the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards expanding its technology infrastructure, including investments in cloud and server capabilities, funding employee costs for its technology and product development teams, and supporting brand-building and marketing initiatives.

A part of the proceeds will also be utilised for lease-related payments for properties occupied by the company and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIB. Additionally, Turtlemint plans to infuse capital into TIB to meet working capital requirements and pursue inorganic growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.