Turtlemint IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 48% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?

The Turtlemint IPO opened for public subscription on 19 June and will close on 23 June. The Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO is priced at ₹144–152 per share, valuing the insurtech company at over ₹4,500 crore at the upper end of the price band. On the first day of bidding, the issue was subscribed 45%.

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Ahead of the launch, the Turtlemint IPO anchor portion witnessed strong institutional participation, with the company raising ₹397.20 crore from anchor investors on 18 June. According to a BSE circular, Turtlemint allotted 2.61 crore equity shares to 32 anchor investors at ₹152 per share. Prominent participants included ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Amansa Holdings, BNP Paribas Financial Markets, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance, Societe Generale, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Axis Max Life Insurance.

Founded in 2015 by Dhirendra Mahyavanshi and Anand Prabhudesai, Turtlemint operates a technology-led insurance distribution platform that enables customers to purchase and manage insurance products through a vast network of advisors. The company has sold nearly 1.6 crore insurance policies through more than 5 lakh advisors and facilitated claims worth over ₹90 crore for more than 1.2 crore customers.

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As per the Turtlemint IPO details, the platform uses technology to help advisors match customers with suitable insurance products in real time, improving distribution efficiency and expanding insurance penetration across India.

The Turtlemint IPO DRHP was filed confidentially with SEBI in September last year, and the company received regulatory approval in December. Under the issue structure, 75% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 10% for retail investors.

The company's shares are scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on 29 June.

The Turtlemint IPO valuation and business model have drawn comparisons with listed peer PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, which raised ₹5,710 crore through its IPO in 2021. As a result, the issue remains one of the most closely watched offerings in the fintech and insurance distribution space this year.

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Turtlemint IPO GMP today Turtlemint IPO GMP today is +1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of the Turtlemint share was ₹153.5 apiece, which is 0.99% higher than the IPO price of ₹152.

Considering the grey market trends from the past eight sessions, the current GMP ( ₹1.5) indicates a downward trajectory. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP reached ₹6, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Turtlemint IPO review Brokerages have offered mixed assessments of the Turtlemint IPO, with some recommending the issue to long-term investors on the back of its strong insurance distribution franchise, while others have flagged concerns about valuation, profitability, and earnings visibility.

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SMIFS recommends Subscribe for long term SMIFS has assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO, citing the company's leadership position in India's fast-growing insurance distribution market.

According to the brokerage, Turtlemint is well placed to capitalise on India's low insurance penetration through its extensive network of over 5.07 lakh certified PoSPs and 6.32 lakh digital partners. More than 75% of the platform's premium originates from B30+ markets, highlighting the company's strong reach beyond major metropolitan centres.

SMIFS also pointed to Turtlemint's diversified ecosystem of 45 insurer partnerships, which improves advisor productivity and supports robust retention metrics. Advisor earnings for the FY20 cohort grew 2.8 times by FY25, while two-year retention stood at 69.5%.

The brokerage believes that expansion into adjacent businesses, such as mutual fund distribution, where the company manages assets worth ₹12.8 billion, and loan distribution, could create additional revenue streams. AI-driven automation, network effects, cross-selling opportunities and potential benefits from the Managing General Agent (MGA) framework are also expected to support long-term growth.

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Swastika Investmart flags profitability concerns In contrast, Swastika Investmart has taken a more cautious view on the Turtlemint IPO review, highlighting the company's continued losses and stretched valuation.

The brokerage noted that Turtlemint remains a loss-making business, with a negative return on net worth (RoNW) of 47.29%, offering limited comfort on profitability.

Swastika further pointed out that the company is seeking a valuation of around 6.8 times FY25 revenue despite the absence of profits. It also highlighted revenue volatility, including an 81% year-on-year decline in FY24, which makes future growth trends difficult to predict.

Another key concern is the company's dependence on digital partner payouts, which account for nearly 70-77% of total expenses. According to the brokerage, profitability remains contingent on achieving greater scale rather than current financial fundamentals.

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Swastika believes the issue is better suited for long-term investors with a higher risk appetite who are willing to back Turtlemint's market leadership and future growth potential, rather than investors seeking immediate listing gains.

Beacon Capital Advisors maintains Neutral stance Beacon Capital Advisors has maintained a Neutral view on the Turtlemint IPO, citing concerns over the proposed utilisation of proceeds.

The brokerage noted that a significant portion of the IPO proceeds will be allocated to employee salaries, cloud and server infrastructure, marketing expenses, lease obligations, working capital support for its subsidiary, and general corporate purposes.

Turtlemint IPO Subscription status Turtlemint IPO subscription status is 47% on day 2, so far. The retail portion is subscribed 40%, and NII portion has been booked 2%, QIBs portion received 73% bids.

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The company has received bids for 1,56,11,008 shares against 3,29,01,878 shares on offer at 10:24 IST, according to BSE data.

Turtlemint IPO details The Turtlemint IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹660.72 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.46 crore shares, worth approximately ₹221.95 crore, by existing shareholders.

As part of the OFS, promoters Anand Rohidas Prabhudesai and Dhirendra Nalin Mahyavanshi will partially dilute their stakes, alongside prominent investors including Kunal Shah, Nexus Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, Blume Ventures, and GGV Capital.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its technology infrastructure, including investments in cloud and server capabilities, fund employee expenses for its technology and product teams, and support brand-building and marketing initiatives.

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A portion of the proceeds will also be allocated towards lease-related payments for properties occupied by Turtlemint and its wholly owned subsidiary, TIB. Additionally, the company intends to infuse capital into TIB to meet working capital requirements and pursue inorganic growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions.

ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Also Read | Turtlemint Fintech Solutions IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.