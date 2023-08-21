TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment: Date for allocation of shares has gone past and announcement in this regard may come any time today. Those, who have applied for the public issue are advised to check TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of the TVS Supply Chain IPO is Link Intime Private limited. Meanwhile, ahead of TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment, grey market mood has further gone down in regard to TVS Supply Chain IPO. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are available at a premium of Re 1 in grey market today.

TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is Re 1, which means grey market is expecting par listing of the IPO. They said that recent sell off and weak sentiments on Dalal Street could be the possible reason for unlisted stock market mood going down in last few days.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, bidders can check TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check one's application status online.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select TVS Supply Chain IPO;

3] Enter TVS Supply Chain IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status check Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select TVS Supply Chain IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.