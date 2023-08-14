TVS Supply Chain IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited opened for bidders on 10th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 14th August 2023. This means, TVS Supply Chain IPO subscription is going to end today. After two days of bidding, the public issue worth ₹880 crore has sailed through as the issue has been fully subscribed despite weak stock market sentiments on Dalal Street. As per the TVS Supply Chain IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 1.03 times. Meanwhile, grey market sentiments have remained steady in regard to the TVS Supply Chain IPO. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today.

