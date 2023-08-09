TVS Supply Chain IPO: Firm mobilises ₹396 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:29 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain IPO: TVS Supply Chain's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and close on Monday, August 14.
TVS Supply Chain IPO: TVS Supply Chain said in an exchange filing on August 9 that it has raised ₹396 crore from 18 marquee anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. TVS Supply Chain's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and close on Monday, August 14. The company had fixed the price band at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
