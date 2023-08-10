TVS Supply Chain IPO: Issue subscribed 55% on day 1 ; retail portion sees good demand3 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 55% on day 1; received positive response from retail investors.
TVS Supply Chain IPO subscription status: TVS Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 55% on day 1. TVS Supply Chain IPO opened today (Thursday, August 10) and will close on Monday, August 14.
