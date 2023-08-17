TVS Supply Chain IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited got fully subscribed during three days of bidding from 10th August to 14th August 2023. The public issue worth ₹880 crore received strong response from retail investors. But, after closure of bidding, all eyes are now set on TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 18th August 2023 i.e. on tomorrow. Those who have applied for the IPO can check their share allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of official registrar Link Intime India Private Ltd — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, ahead of finalisation of share allotment, grey market sentiment in regard to the public issue has gone down. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹5 in grey market today. This means, TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹5, which is around 2.50 per cent higher from TVS Supply Chain IPO price band of ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share. This means, grey market is expecting that TVS Supply Chain IPO listing price would be around ₹202 ( ₹197 + ₹5).

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator for assessing the listing premium from any IPO. They went on to add that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. One should stick to the basics and rely on the balance sheet of the company. So, only GMP should not be an ideal way of assessing the listing premium. It's better to scan the balance sheet of the company as well.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, a bidder would be able to check one's TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status online after finalisation of share allocation at BSE or Link Intime websites. For more convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or Link Intime link —linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.