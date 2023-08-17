TVS Supply Chain IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is not an ideal indicator for assessing the listing premium from any IPO. They went on to add that the grey market is non-regulated and completely speculative. One should stick to the basics and rely on the balance sheet of the company. So, only GMP should not be an ideal way of assessing the listing premium. It's better to scan the balance sheet of the company as well.

