TVS Supply Chain IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status. Apply or not?2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 03:34 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP today is ₹25, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹20
TVS Supply Chain IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd opened for bidding on 10th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 14th August 2023. This means, TVS Supply Chain IPO subscription will end on Monday next week. After two days of bidding, the public issue worth ₹880 crore has been subscribed 1.03 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 3.62 times.
