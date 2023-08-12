TVS Supply Chain IPO: Latest GMP, subscription status. Apply or not?

Canara Bank Securities has given ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue citing, "The company has been looking to expand its customer base in new age industries such as EV, Healthcare Tech and Clean Energy. It has witnessed a trending revenue growth in both its segments, which are integrated supply chain solutions and network solutions backed with higher single digit EBITDA margin and increasing ROCE and RONW. The issue is available at a premium valuation vis a vis its peers. However, we believe that its capabilities in the logistics space with its ability to expand network with a strong promoter backing and supportive government policies make its upcoming issue attractive. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE the issue for long term."

