TVS Supply Chain IPO Listing: TVS Supply Chain IPO share listing will take place today, August 23. The ₹880 crore-worth TVS Supply Chain IPO, which was open from August 10 to August 14, received decent response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 2.85 times in total.

TVS Supply Chain share listing will take place on BSE and NSE today.

Ahead of the TVS Supply Chain IPO listing today, let us take a look at what GMP, or grey market premium indicates about the estimated listing price.

TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP Today

TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹4 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares are trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market.

TVS Supply Chain IPO listing price prediction

Considering the GMP today and the upper end of the IPO price band, TVS Supply Chain shares are expected to be listed at ₹201 apiece ( ₹197 + ₹4) on BSE and NSE.

“TVS Supply Chain IPO was subscribed 2.85 times overall, which is a decent response. However, the subscription was lower than some recent IPOs, and therefore the listing might not be that attractive," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Although TVS Supply Chain Solutions is a leading supply chain management company, it operates in a highly competitive industry and has reported losses in the past two years. Additionally, the valuation of the IPO was also very high. All of these factors could impact its listing, Mishra added.

The analyst has suggested investors book profits after listing.

Meanwhile, TVS Supply Chain IPO share allotment was finalised on August 21, Monday.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

