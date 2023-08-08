TVS Supply Chain IPO: Price band of the initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited has been fixed at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share. The book build issue is going to hit primary markets on 10th August 2023 i.e. on Thursday this week and it will remain open for subscribers till 14th August 2023. The public issue worth ₹880 crore is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

TVS Supply Chain IPO important details

1] TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP today: According to market observers, TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, which is more than 15 per cent higher from upper price band of ₹197 apiece.

2] TVS Supply Chain IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share.

3] TVS Supply Chain IPO date: The public issue will open for subscription on 10th August 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 14th August 2023.

4] TVS Supply Chain IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹880 crore from its public offer out of which ₹280 crore has been reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] TVS Supply Chain IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot would comprise 76 company shares.

6] TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation has been fixed on 18th August 2023.

7] TVS Supply Chain IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as oficial registrar of the IPO.

8] TVS Supply Chain IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and likely date for share listing is 23rd August 2023.