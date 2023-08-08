TVS Supply Chain IPO opens this week. GMP, price, other details you should know

TVS Supply Chain IPO: Price band of the initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited has been fixed at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share. The book build issue is going to hit primary markets on 10th August 2023 i.e. on Thursday this week and it will remain open for subscribers till 14th August 2023. The public issue worth ₹880 crore is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

