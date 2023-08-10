TVS Supply Chain IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is going to hit primary market today and it will remain open for bidding till 14th August 2023. TVS Supply Chain IPO price band has been fixed at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share and the book build issue aims to raise ₹880 crore from its this public offer. According to market observers, shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

Important TVS Supply Chain IPO details

Here we list out important TVS Supply Chain IPO details in 10 points:

1] TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP: According to market observers, TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30.

2] TVS Supply Chain IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹187 to ₹197 per equity share.

3] TVS Supply Chain IPO date: Subscription for the public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidding till 14th August 2023.

4] TVS Supply Chain IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹880 crore from its public offer out of which ₹280 crore has been reserved for offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] TVS Supply Chain IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot would comprise 76 company shares.

6] TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation has been fixed on 18th August 2023.

7] TVS Supply Chain IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

8] TVS Supply Chain IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and likely date for share listing is 23rd August 2023.

9] TVS Supply Chain IPO net proceeds and financials: The company intends to utilize the fund raised from this IPO for payment and repayment of debts and general corporate purposes.

On the financial front, TVSCS reported a total income of ₹6,933.6 crore, ₹9,249.7 crore and ₹1,0235.3 crore for FY21, FY22 and FY23 respectively. It reported EBIDTA of ₹386.6 crore, ₹612.5 crore and ₹683.6 crore for the aforementioned periods respectively. For FY23, TVSCS has recorded EPS of Re 1 recovering to profitability from the loss it reported in the previous years.

10] TVS Supply Chain IPO review: On whether one should apply for the issue or not, Reliance Securities research report said, "The issue is priced at 10.5 times based on its NAV of 18.89 as of 31 Mar 2023 and with good legacy parentage, tech enabled and process driven solution company and retirement of debt from IPO proceeds to improve net margins, we recommend a SUBSCRIBE to the issue for long term rewards."

On TVS Supply Chain IPO review, Axis Capital says, "The company is an Indian supply chain logistics solution provider that has global capabilities and network across the value chain with cross deployment abilities. For more than 16 years, TVS SCS has managed large and complex supply chains across multiple industries in India and select global markets through customized tech-enabled solutions. During this period, they have grown significantly. Their total income was ₹10,311.01 crore in Fiscal 2023."

