TVS Supply Chain IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

TVS Supply Chain IPO listing date and allotment details: TVS Supply Chain IPO's basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 21, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 22. TVS Supply Chain IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 23.