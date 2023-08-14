Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has been subscribed 7.61 times its retail quota.

The IPO’s institutional quota was subscribed 1.35 times, while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 2.35 times, suggesting that primary market may be headed for nimble days ahead.

Overall, the ₹880 crore IPO was subscribed 2.78 times, with bids received for a total of 6.99 crore shares against 2.51 crore on offer, according to data from the stock exchanges.

The bids were submitted in the range of ₹187 to ₹197, as per exchange filings.

The IPO was open between 10 August and 14 August and the company’s shares are expected to be listed on 23 August, 2023.

To encourage investors in the primary market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently reduced the overall listing timeline from six days to three days.

The ₹880 crore IPO comprises a primary issuance of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.2 million shares worth ₹280 crore.

The IPO comprised a primary issuance of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.2 million shares worth ₹280 crore. The price band was set at ₹187-197 per share.

Shareholders such as Omega TC Holdings will offload 1.07 crore shares, while Tata Capital Financial will sell 9.84 lakh shares. Other selling shareholders include Sargunaraj Ravichandran, Andrew Jones, Ramalingam Shankar, Ethirajan Balaji, and TVS Motor Co, among others.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilised for payment of debts availed by the company and its subsidiaries -- TVS LI UK, and for general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers to the IPO include JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd.