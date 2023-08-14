comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  TVS Supply Chain IPO sees strong retail demand, issue subscribed 2.78 times
Back

TVS Supply Chain IPO sees strong retail demand, issue subscribed 2.78 times

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST Mayur Bhalerao

The IPO’s institutional quota was subscribed 1.35 times, while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 2.35 times, suggesting that the primary market may be headed for brisk business

TVS Supply Chain IPO comprised a primary issuance of up to ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.2 million shares worth ₹280 crore.Premium
TVS Supply Chain IPO comprised a primary issuance of up to 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.2 million shares worth 280 crore.

Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, saw strong demand on Monday, the final day of subscription, with the retail portion subscribed 7.61 times.

Overall, the 880 crore IPO was subscribed 2.78 times, with bids received for a total of 6.99 crore shares against 2.51 crore on offer, according to data from the stock exchanges.

The IPO’s institutional quota was subscribed 1.35 times, while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 2.35 times, suggesting that the primary market may be headed for brisk business.

“IPOs priced over last 1-2 quarters has seen strong participation from all categories - domestic & foreign institutional and retail investors. Headline number of IPOs have increased however most of the IPOs are in the sub-$150mm size range and large sized IPOs continue to elude markets," said Abhinav Bhar, head of equity capital markets, JP Morgan.

The IPO comprised a primary issuance of up to 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 14.2 million shares worth 280 crore. The price band was set at 187-197 per share.

The issue was open for subscription between 10 August and 14 August, shares are expected to be listed on 23 August.

In an attempt to encourage investors in the primary market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India has reduced the listing timeline from six days to three.

“Prior to this, the anchor lock-up was split into two parts last year with 30 days for 50% of anchor allotment and 90 days for remaining 50%. In order to lend higher flexibility for participation in non-institutional category, the non-institutional category has been split into 1/3rd for Rs.2 lakhs – Rs.10 lakhs bid size and 2/3rd for above Rs.10 lakhs bid size," added Bhar.

Through the OFS, shareholders such as Omega TC Holdings will offload 1.07 crore shares, while Tata Capital Financial will sell 9.84 lakh shares. Other shareholders, liquidating stake are Sargunaraj Ravichandran, Andrew Jones, Ramalingam Shankar, Ethirajan Balaji, and TVS Motor Co, among others.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to repay debts availed by the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers to the IPO include JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and Equirus Capital Pvt Ltd.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout