TVS Supply Chain IPO sees strong retail demand, issue subscribed 2.78 times

TVS Supply Chain IPO sees strong retail demand, issue subscribed 2.78 times1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:46 PM IST
The IPO’s institutional quota was subscribed 1.35 times, while non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 2.35 times, suggesting that the primary market may be headed for brisk business
Mumbai: The initial public offering (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, saw strong demand on Monday, the final day of subscription, with the retail portion subscribed 7.61 times.
