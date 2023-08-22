TVS Supply Chain IPO listing: TVS Supply Chain IPO share listing process has begun. The ₹880 crore-worth public issue, which was open from August 10 to August 14, was subscribed 2.85 times in total. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TVS Supply Chain IPO share allotment was finalised on August 21, Monday. After the allotment, the investors who received the shares will watch out for the TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, for estimated listing price.

Meanwhile, TVS Supply Chain IPO listing is likely to take place on August 23, Wednesday. However, there is no intimation on the stock exchanges on the listing date.

A notice on BSE said that the shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions shall be listed in due course.

"Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course," a BSE notice on August 22 said.

However, according to the company, the shares will be listed on August 23.

Let us take a look at what GMP signals as the listing process has begun.

TVS Supply Chain IPO GMP Today TVS Supply Chain IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹4 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. This means TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares are trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market.

Considering the GMP today and the upper end of the IPO price band, TVS Supply Chain shares are expected to be listed at ₹201 apiece ( ₹197 + ₹4) on BSE and NSE.

TVS Supply Chain IPO Allotment Links Investors who have applied for the public issue can check TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official website of the registrar. The official registrar of the TVS Supply Chain IPO is Link Intime Private Limited.

Here’s how to check TVS Supply Chain IPO application status online.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx2] Select TVS Supply Chain IPO;3] Enter TVS Supply Chain IPO application number;4] Enter your PAN details;5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status will appear on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status check Link Intime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html2] Select TVS Supply Chain IPO;3] Enter your PAN details; and4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your TVS Supply Chain IPO allotment status will appear on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.