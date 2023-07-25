TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's nod for IPO launch. Details here

TVS Supply Chain Solutions gets Sebi's nod for IPO launch. Details here1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:10 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹750 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of over 2 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, has received capital market regulator’s approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
