TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: Price band fixed at ₹187-197 per share: Check details here1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 04:25 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) component of 1.42 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, on Monday fixed a price band for its initial public offering (IPO).
