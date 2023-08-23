TVS Supply Chain Solutions makes a muted debut; shares list with 5% premium at ₹207.05 apiece on NSE1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
On BSE, TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares were listed at 4.72% premium to the issue price at ₹206.30 apiece.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Listing: TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of TVS Mobility Group, made a muted debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. TVS Supply Chain shares were listed at ₹207.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 5.1% to the issue price of ₹197 per share.
