TVS Supply Chain IPO Listing: TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a part of TVS Mobility Group, made a muted debut on the stock exchanges Wednesday. TVS Supply Chain shares were listed at ₹207.05 apiece on the NSE, a premium of 5.1% to the issue price of ₹197 per share.

On BSE, TVS Supply Chain Solutions shares were listed at 4.72% premium to the issue price at ₹206.30 apiece.

TVS Supply Chain IPO witnessed a decent subscription during August 10 to August 14. The public issue was subscribed 2.85 times in total.

It received 7.89 times subscription in the retail category and 1.37 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) portion was booked 2.44 times.

TVS Supply Chain IPO consisted of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth ₹280 crore.

The price band for the issue was fixed at ₹187 to ₹197 per share and at the upper end of the price band, the company raised ₹880 crore.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions had earlier raised ₹396 crore from 18 marquee anchor investors ahead of the IPO opening.

The company had reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer was reserved for Retail Investors.