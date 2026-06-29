Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points

Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Twinkle Papers Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026. The company management has offered Twinkle Papers shares at a price band of ₹64 to ₹69 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is ₹28 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Twinkle Papers IPO opening.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. So, Twinkle Papers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹9.
By 10:43 AM on day 1 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed to 0.02 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.04 times, whereas the NII and QIB segments had been booked 0.00 times.
Here we list out important Twinkle Papers IPO details in 10 points:
1] Twinkle Papers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.
2] Twinkle Papers IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026.
3] Twinkle Papers IPO price: The company management has offered Aastha Spintex shares at a price band of ₹64 to ₹69 per equity share.
4] Twinkle Papers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is ₹28 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
5] Twinkle Papers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 2000 company shares.
6] Twinkle Papers IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 2 July 2026.
7] Twinkle Papers IPO registrar: Alankit Assignments Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Twinkle Papers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange.
9] Twinkle Papers IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 6 July 2026.
10] Twinkle Papers IPO lead managers: Novus Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the BSE SME IPO.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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