Subscribe

Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points

Twinkle Papers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 9 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated29 Jun 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Twinkle Papers IPO details: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 1 July 2026.
Twinkle Papers IPO details: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 1 July 2026.(Photo: Courtesy company website)
AI Quick Read

Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Twinkle Papers Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026. The company management has offered Twinkle Papers shares at a price band of 64 to 69 per equity share. The company aims to raise 28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is 28 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Twinkle Papers IPO opening.

Advertisement

According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of 9 in the grey market today. So, Twinkle Papers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 9.

Twinkle Papers IPO subscription status

By 10:43 AM on day 1 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed to 0.02 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.04 times, whereas the NII and QIB segments had been booked 0.00 times.

Twinkle Papers IPO details

Here we list out important Twinkle Papers IPO details in 10 points:

1] Twinkle Papers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 5 in the grey market today.

2] Twinkle Papers IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026.

Advertisement

3] Twinkle Papers IPO price: The company management has offered Aastha Spintex shares at a price band of 64 to 69 per equity share.

4] Twinkle Papers IPO size: The company aims to raise 28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is 28 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.

5] Twinkle Papers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 2000 company shares.

6] Twinkle Papers IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 2 July 2026.

7] Twinkle Papers IPO registrar: Alankit Assignments Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

Advertisement

8] Twinkle Papers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange.

9] Twinkle Papers IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 6 July 2026.

10] Twinkle Papers IPO lead managers: Novus Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the BSE SME IPO.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

IPOIPO SubscriptionStock Market TodaySmeSME IPOIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOTwinkle Papers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points
Advertisement
Read Next Story