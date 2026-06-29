Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details in 10 points

Twinkle Papers IPO Day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Twinkle Papers Ltd has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026. The company management has offered Twinkle Papers shares at a price band of ₹64 to ₹69 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is ₹28 crore. The book build issue is entirely fresh. The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available in the grey market ahead of the Twinkle Papers IPO opening.
According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹9 in the grey market today. So, Twinkle Papers IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹9.
By 10:43 AM on day 1 of bidding, the BSE SME IPO had been subscribed to 0.02 times, the retail portion had been booked 0.04 times, whereas the NII and QIB segments had been booked 0.00 times.
Here we list out important Twinkle Papers IPO details in 10 points:
1] Twinkle Papers IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market today.
2] Twinkle Papers IPO date: The public issue has opened today, and will remain open until 1 July 2026.
3] Twinkle Papers IPO price: The company management has offered Aastha Spintex shares at a price band of ₹64 to ₹69 per equity share.
4] Twinkle Papers IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹28 crore, which means the Twinkle Papers IPO size is ₹28 crore through the issuance of fresh shares.
5] Twinkle Papers IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply for the public issue in lots, and one lot of the public offer comprises 2000 company shares.
6] Twinkle Papers IPO allotment date: The tentative date for the finalisation of share allotment is 2 July 2026.
7] Twinkle Papers IPO registrar: Alankit Assignments Ltd has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.
8] Twinkle Papers IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE SME exchange.
9] Twinkle Papers IPO listing date: The most likely date for share listing is 6 July 2026.
10] Twinkle Papers IPO lead managers: Novus Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the BSE SME IPO.