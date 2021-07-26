Two IPOs open this week. Latest GMP, dates, issue price and other details

July has been the busiest season in terms of initial public offering (IPOs) hitting the Indian markets with many companies including Zomato making strong debut on Dalal Street after receiving overwhelming investors' response for their public offering. Now, two more IPOs - Glenmark Life Sciences and Rolex Rings Limited are set to hit the markets this week. Glenmark Life's IPO is scheduled to open on July 27 whereas that of Rolex Rings will open for bidding on July 28.