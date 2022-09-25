Two companies are set to launch their initial public offering (IPO) this week. These are Isolation Energy and Concord Control Systems. Post IPO issue, the company's equity shares are proposed to list on BSE's SME platform. The public offer will be available only on BSE for subscription. As per BSE data, a total of 34 IPOs have debuted on the stock exchange's SME platform so far in 2022. This year, the demand to list on the SME platform has been robust compared to 27 listings on this BSE medium in 2021.

