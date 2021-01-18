Two IPOs to hit market this week, eye over 5,800 crore

Two companies—Indian Railway Finance Corp. and Sequoia Capital-backed Indigo Paints —are set to hit the market with their initial share-sale offers this week to raise an estimated over ₹5,800 crore.

The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market, which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors.

The three-day initial share-sale of Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC) would be open for public subscription during 18-20 January, while the IPO of Indigo Paints would open on 20 January and conclude on 22 January. IRFC IPO comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government.

The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹25-26 per equity share and at the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹4,633.4 crore. On Friday, the company raised ₹1,390 crore from anchor investors.

IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilizing funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective is to meet the predominant portion of “extra budgetary resources" requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms.

The Union Cabinet had in April 2017, approved listing of five railway companies. Four of them—IRCON International Ltd, RITES Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp -- have been listed.

Meanwhile, the IPO of Indigo Paints comprises fresh issuance of stocks aggregating to ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,40,000 equity shares by private equity firm Sequoia Capital, through its two funds—SCI Investments IV and SCI Investments V—and promoter Hemant Jalan.

The price band has been set at ₹1,488-1,490 a share for its initial share-sale. The public issue would gather ₹1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band. Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional bidders and there is a reservation of up to 70,000 equity shares for subscription for employees, who will get a discount of ₹148 per equity share to the offer price.

