Two IPOs to hit market this week, eye over 5,800 crore

The price band has been set at ₹1,488-1,490 a share for its initial share-sale. The public issue would gather ₹1,170.16 crore at the upper end of the price band. Half of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, 15% for non-institutional bidders and there is a reservation of up to 70,000 equity shares for subscription for employees, who will get a discount of ₹148 per equity share to the offer price.