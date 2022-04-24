Two IPOs to hit market this week. 2995 crore at stake

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Market this week: Campus Activewear aims to raise around ₹1400 crore from its public offer whereas Rainbow Children's Medicare aims to raise near ₹1595 crore from its public issue
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Two IPOs (Initial Public Offering) are going to hit primary market this week. Campus Activewear IPO will be the first one opening on Tuesday, 26th April where Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO will be the second public issue opening on Wednesday 27th April 2022. Both public issues aim to generate around ₹2995 crore from their respective public offers as Campus Activewear IPO size is around ₹1400 crore while Rainbow Children's Medicare aims to raise near ₹1595 crore from its public issue.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Two IPOs (Initial Public Offering) are going to hit primary market this week. Campus Activewear IPO will be the first one opening on Tuesday, 26th April where Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO will be the second public issue opening on Wednesday 27th April 2022. Both public issues aim to generate around ₹2995 crore from their respective public offers as Campus Activewear IPO size is around ₹1400 crore while Rainbow Children's Medicare aims to raise near ₹1595 crore from its public issue.
Campus Activewear IPO: As per the information available on the BSE, the public issue worth ₹1,400.14 crore will open for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022. BSE further informs that Campus Activewear IPO price band has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per share. As per the market observers Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹60, means around 20 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹292 per share. The likely date for share allotment is 4th may whereas tentative date for Campus Activewears share listing is 9th May 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO: As per the information available on the BSE, the public issue worth ₹1,595.59 crore will open for subscription on 27th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 29th April 2022. BSE further informs that Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO price band has been fixed at ₹516 to ₹542 per share. As per the market observers Rainbow Children's Medicare IPO GMP today is ₹35, means around 6.50 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹542 per share. The likely date for share allotment is 5th may whereas tentative date for Rainbow Children's Medicare share listing is 10th May 2022.
Unlike 2021, traffic on IPO market in 2022 is very low. So far this year, only 5 companies have launched their public offers namely Adani Wilmar, AGS Transact Technologies, Vedant Fashions, UMA Exports and Veranda Learning Solutions. In 2021, the IPO market recorded staggering demand with companies raising a whopping ₹1.18 trillion through the public share sales.
However, on the global level, the IPO markets worldwide have plunged in the first quarter (January - March) of this after a record high performance in 2021. As per the Bloomberg data, IPOs around the world have raised $65 billion in Q4FY22, which is near 70 per cent lower from Q4FY21 raised money of $219 billion.