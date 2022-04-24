Two IPOs to hit market this week. 2995 crore at stake

Campus Activewear IPO: As per the information available on the BSE, the public issue worth ₹1,400.14 crore will open for subscription on 26th April 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 28th April 2022. BSE further informs that Campus Activewear IPO price band has been fixed at ₹278 to ₹292 per share. As per the market observers Campus Activewear IPO GMP today is ₹60, means around 20 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹292 per share. The likely date for share allotment is 4th may whereas tentative date for Campus Activewears share listing is 9th May 2022.

