The initial public offer (IPO) would open on on January 18 and close on January 20. The price band of the issue has been fixed at ₹25 to ₹26 per equity share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is expected to fetch ₹4,633 crore. IRFC, set up in 1986, is a dedicated financing arm of the Indian Railways for mobilising funds from domestic as well as overseas markets. Its primary objective is to meet the predominant portion of 'extra budgetary resources' requirement of the Indian Railways through market borrowings at the most competitive rates and terms.