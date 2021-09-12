Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two IPOs to open for subscription this week. Details here

Two IPOs to open for subscription this week. Details here

Sansera Engineering IPO to open on Wednesday
11:00 AM IST Livemint

  • IPOs this week: Sansera Engineering and Markoline Traffic Controls public issue to open for subscription

Two companies are planning to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) this week which are Auto component maker Sansera Engineering and Markoline Traffic Controls Limited. Sansera Engineering IPO will open on September 14 whereas that of Markoline Traffic Controls is expected to launch on September 15, and the three-days issue of the two firms will conclude on September 16 and September 20 respectively.  

IPO details -

Sansera Engineering: The Bengaluru-based auto-component maker's IPO price band has been fixed at 734-744 per share. The public issue (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

Sansera Engineering is an engineering-led integrated manufacturer of complex and critical precision engineered components across automotive and non-automative sectors. The firm is one of the leading manufacturers of connecting rods, crankshafts, rocker arms and gear shifter forks for two-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles.

Markoline Traffic Controls: Markoline Traffic controls limited a leading highway operation and maintenance servicing providing company. According to the prospectus filed with BSE, 51,28,000 equity shares are offered at a price of 78 per equity share (including premium of 68 per equity share).

The company plans to use majority of the net proceeds of the issue to strengthen the capital base of the company and will be utilized for working capital requirements.

Markoline Traffic Controls limited commenced its business operations in 2002, initially started with road marking and later in 2009 envisaged and ventured the business opportunity of operation and maintenance of highway projects.

