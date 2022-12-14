Two of this year’s biggest Japan IPOs set for stock-market debut

Daiei Kankyo Co. Ltd., which offers waste recycle and treatment services, gained as much as 37% in early trading, to as high as 1,850 yen. The IPO raised about 43.3 billion yen ($315 million). Once bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines Inc., traded as high as 1,280 yen, or 9.4% above the listing price. The company is returning to the exchange after raising 32.5 billion yen.