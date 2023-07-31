Two years of internet IPOs: rush, retreat, regroup

On 23 July 2021, when shares of food-tech company Zomato listed on Indian stock exchanges with a gain of 66% over the issue price, and a valuation above ₹1 trillion, some heralded a new phase for Indian internet businesses. Five more internet businesses—typically, visible and fast-growing, but bleeding—followed Zomato to sell shares to the public at rich valuations, in the process offering exits to institutional investors who had shepherded them till then. Two years on, public investors stand singed, private capital faces animosity, and companies are under scrutiny. The silver lining of that episode of excesses is that these listed businesses, chastened by that experience, are shaping stronger business fundamentals—the time-tested way to draw investors.