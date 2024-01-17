UBS Securities bullish on GAIL's profitability and potential stock re-rating; raises target price by over 26%
UBS Securities expects GAIL's worth to rise further due to its stable profitability. The brokerage highlights that GAIL is trading at attractive discounts and reiterates its Buy rating with a raised price target.
Given the better outlook for the gas transmission industry (8% volume CAGR over FY23–26E), investors have seen a 50% increase in GAIL's share price in the last six months. Brokerage UBS Securities India Private Ltd, however, feels that the consensus has not yet properly taken into account the possible upside to tariffs and downside to expenses for the gas transmission industry in FY25–26 as compared with FY24.
