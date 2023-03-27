Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Udayshivakmar Infra IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

3 min read . 09:27 AM IST Asit Manohar
Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment date is most likely on 28th March 2023.

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP today is 10, say market observers

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakmar Infra Ltd, market observers and bidders are eagerly waiting for the Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 28th March 2023. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment status online either on the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is MAS Services Limited and its official website is masserv.com. According to market observers, shares of Udayshivakmar Infra Ltd are available at a premium of 10 per equity share, which means Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP (grey market premium) has remained steady at 10 per share in grey market today.

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP today is 10, which is steady for the last four days. Market observers went on to add that we can expect some upside in grey market price of the Udayshivakmar Infra shares as secondary market is expected to give positive opening and chances of bounce back from oversold levels are high.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP today is 10, which means grey market is expecting that Udayshivakmar Infra IPO listing price would be around 45 ( 35 + 10), which is around 28 per cent higher from Udayshivakmar Infra IPO price band of 33 to 35 apiece. They said that grey market is trying to signal that Udayshivakmar Infra IPO will have a strong debut on Dalal Street as stock has been quoting over 25 per cent premium despite weak secondary market sentiments for last two sessions. However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator about the potential gain from an IPO as it is completely speculative.

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, an allottee can check one's Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website — bseindia.com or at the official registrar MAS Services Limited website — masserv.com. For more convenience, a bidder is advised to login at direct BSE link — india.com/investors/appli_check.aspx as the official registrar's website is quite complex to find out direct link for checking allotment status online.

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO listing is expected on 3rd April 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
