Udayshivakmar Infra IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Udayshivakmar Infra IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Udayshivakmar Infra Ltd, market observers and bidders are eagerly waiting for the Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 28th March 2023. Those who have applied for the public issue are advised to check Udayshivakmar Infra IPO allotment status online either on the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of the IPO is MAS Services Limited and its official website is masserv.com. According to market observers, shares of Udayshivakmar Infra Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 per equity share, which means Udayshivakmar Infra IPO GMP (grey market premium) has remained steady at ₹10 per share in grey market today.

