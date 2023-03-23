Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Udayshivakumar Infra IPO was subscribed 5.15 times by Day 3 of the offer
The initial share sale of Udayshivakumar Infra was subscribed 5.15 times on the third day of subscription on Wednesday that opened on on Monday, March 20, 2023. The issue had a price band of ₹33 to ₹35 per share. The offer received bids for 10,29,54,972 shares against 2 crore shares on offer.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×