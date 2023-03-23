Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

As per market observers, UdayShivakumar Infra shares' premium (GMP) have remained steady at ₹10 in the grey market today. Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 3, 2023. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment of the initial share sale is expected to take place next week on Tuesday March 28, 2023. MAS Services Limited is the registrar of the public issue.